The Greatest Heroes

A 29-year-old bank robbery convict on a weekend leave from prison meets his 12-year-old daughter who he never knew to even exist. He escapes custody and together with a friend takes his daughter on a wild ride to northern Sweden, where he intends to shoot a moose in her honour. In his first feature film, Thomas Vinterberg adheres faithfully to the road movie concept of a game of flight, truth and consequences.