The Greatest Jazz Films Ever

A compilation of some of the finest documentary footage of jazz greats, this collection features LIFE photographer Gjon Mili's Oscar-winning short "Jammin' the Blues," documenting a 1944 jam session that took place in Hollywood. Jammin' The Blues: featuring Lester Young, Harry Edison, Illinois Jacquet, Barney Kessel, Jo Jones and others. Be Bop's Nest: The only Charlie Parker television appearance on Stage Enterance, with Dizzy Gillespie and others. The Sound of Miles Davis (Complete Edition): The exemplary television programme featuring the Miles Davis Quintet with John Coltrane, Wynton Kelly, Paul Chambers and Jimmy Cobb - plus the Gil Evans Orchestra. The Sound of Jazz (Complete Edition): a great television show featuring Billie Holiday, Lester Young, Thelonious Monk Trio and many more. Jazz from Studio 61: with Ahmad Jamal Trio and the Ben Webster Quintet accompanied by Buck Clayton, Hank Jones, Vic Dickenson, George Duvivier and Jo Jones.