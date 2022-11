Not Available

Janson Media - At the end of the 17th century, in the reign of Louis the Fourteenth, the marshes and woods of a little burg neighbouring Paris became the site of the most monumental architectural caprice in the history of France. Versailles! Soon Europe's monarchs and the entire civilized world will turn an envious, incredulous eye to Versailles, with its superb gardens, handsome chateau and the never-before-seen ostentation flourishing in the court of the Sun King. -