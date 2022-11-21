Not Available

The Greatest Man in Siam Release Date: 3/27/44 Direction: James Culhane Story: Ben Hardaway and Milt Schaffer Animation: Pat Matthews and Emery Hawkins Music: Darrell Calker Animation Layout: Art Heinemann Backgrounds: Phil DeGuard Notes: Production Number: D-3 A Swing Symphony cartoon First onscreen credits for Art Heinemann and Phil DeGuard at Lantz The first appearance of Pat Matthews' shapely dancing girl, referred to as "Miss X" by the model sheets for this cartoon. Michael Fitzgerald incorrectly lists this cartoon as a February release