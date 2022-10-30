Not Available

Comedian Doug Benson, the subject of Super High Me, is back to answer one question: What is the subject of that cult hit pot-umentary up to now? He’s got three popular podcasts, 400,000 plus Twitter followers, a series on Comedy Central, and a new comedy doc: The Greatest Movie Ever Rolled. It’s a fast paced look at life on the road for a comic with a rabid following, as he travels with his buddy - clean-livin’, wound-up karate enthusiast, Graham Elwood - on a tour to raise money to make a movie about going on tour to raise money to make a movie. Yeah, so very Spurlock of him. Doug finds fun everywhere he goes, and he’d like to share it with you.