The Greatest Sci Fi Cartoons of all Time

Forget the misleading "Sci-Fi" title and enjoy some classic animation. Among the highlights in this 87-minute potpourri: George Pal's 1946 Puppetoon "Jasper in a Jam," with a memorable vocal from Peggy Lee; "Granite Hotel" (1940), a sepia-tinted Max Fleischer Stone Age cartoon; the legendary 1950s Civil Defense short "Duck and Cover"; Ray Harryhausen's stop-motion "The Story of King Midas" (1953); and the Oscar-winning "The Hole" (1962) by John and Faith Hubley. Also includes 2 Superman cartoons — "Electric Earthquake" (1942) and "The Underground World" (1943) — An uneven collection, but worth buying at a bargain price