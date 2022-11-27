The Greatest Wedding on Earth

Not Available

Leung Sing-por and Liu Enjia reunite with director Wong Tin-lam as they carry their inter-cultural feud to the dining table in this foodie comedy. This time, the two plump stars play owners of competing restaurants—Cantonese cuisine in one and Northern cuisine in the other, of course—whose rivalry heats up when their respective children decide to get married. While the script by Eileen Chang cleverly uses the two regions' foods to bring out clash of cultures, the film's title already says that it is ultimately a heartwarming film about two decent men who must put petty arguments aside for their children's happiness.