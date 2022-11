Not Available

William Hart (Tod Slaughter) and Mr. Moore (Henry Oscar) are the notorious grave-robbers who provide cadavers to the medical students of 19th-century Edinburgh. When the supply becomes low and demand still great, the two decide to create their own supply, a plan that proves profitable when they only stick to vagrants, prostitutes and drunkards. But when they poison likable Jamie (Aubrey Woods), the townsfolk retaliate.