With the abduction of Helen from Sparta, the Greeks (Agamemnon, Menelaos, Odysseus, Ajax, Diomedes and Achilles) battled the Trojans and their allies (Hector, Paris, Priam, Penthesileia, and Memnon) for ten years before the walls of Troy. A great epic cycle grew up around this decade of war; only Homer's Iliad and Odyssey survive of this cycle. A lecture by Dr. William J. Neidinger.