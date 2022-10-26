The Green Elephant

Not Available

The movie is set in the brig, the walls of which are painted in a poisonous green color. There fall into two junior officers, Sergei "Fallen" Pakhomov and Vladimir "Little brother" Epifantsev. So, both lieutenant begin their dialogue. The dialogue began with a discussion of various philosophical problems, as well as the stories of two army lieutenants. Afterwards, "Fallen” starts to turn the conversation in a completely different direction, telling the "Little brother" of how he first had sex with a drunken woman, about how he ejaculated at her face, and then he defecating in the sea, and also how during his urgent service he just did not become a queer...