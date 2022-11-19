The Green Jade Statuette

Not Available

Meng Fei stars as a fighter-for-hire who seeks the jade statuette for an unidentified employer. Hu Chin plays the sexy femme fatale, Madame Pearl, who runs the local brothel, seemingly the center of the town's commercial life. Chi Kuan-Chun plays Wu Kang, the town boss, who is involved romantically with Madame Pearl and protects the brothel. Madame Pearl is in league with the bandits who stole the jade and is waiting for them to arrive in town. The very pretty Kitty Meng Chui plays a prostitute who becomes an ally of Meng Fei. Mysterious characters abound, including one elegant fellow who has the habit of placing a single rose on the bodies of fight victims, saying, "Even the dead love roses." Many other familiar faces are on hand as well.