The Green Land

The mountains, the fjords, the ice. Greenland's vast landscapes give the impression of being eternal, with man as a mere passing guest. But the changes are underway, and in his magnificent cinematic work, the visual artist Inuk Silis Høegh intervenes in the monumental nature of his country to let creation and doom be reflected in each other. Big words, but nothing less can do it in a work that unites film, installation, Land Art and sound art (with a sound page created in close collaboration with Jacob Kirkegaard) in a meditation on the elements and our own volatility. Is the Arctic wilderness only wild because man cannot control them? Or is it man himself who is out of control?