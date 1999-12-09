1999

The Green Mile

  • Fantasy
  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 9th, 1999

Studio

Castle Rock Entertainment

A supernatural tale set on death row in a Southern prison, where gentle giant John Coffey possesses the mysterious power to heal people's ailments. When the cellblock's head guard, Paul Edgecomb, recognizes Coffey's miraculous gift, he tries desperately to help stave off the condemned man's execution.

Cast

Tom HanksPaul Edgecomb
Michael Clarke DuncanJohn Coffey
David MorseBrutus "Brutal" Howell
Bonnie HuntJan Edgecomb
James CromwellWarden Hal Moores
Patricia ClarksonMelinda Moores

Images

