The Green Mile

A supernatural tale set on death row in a Southern prison, where gentle giant John Coffey possesses the mysterious power to heal people's ailments. When the cellblock's head guard, Paul Edgecomb, recognizes Coffey's miraculous gift, he tries desperately to help stave off the condemned man's execution.
|Tom Hanks
|Paul Edgecomb
|Michael Clarke Duncan
|John Coffey
|David Morse
|Brutus "Brutal" Howell
|Bonnie Hunt
|Jan Edgecomb
|James Cromwell
|Warden Hal Moores
|Patricia Clarkson
|Melinda Moores
View Full Cast >
1 More Images