This documentary looks at the life and work of Art Arfons, an American original. Without a high school diploma, engineers, even blueprints, the small town Midwesterner in the ’50s and ’60s designed and drove a series of speed-hungry automobiles he dubbed "The Green Monster." First, he made himself a drag racing champion, and then shattered land speed records in jet-powered editions of The Green Monster on the great salt flats at Wendover, Utah.