The Green of the Garden

On a rainy night, a sad man leaves his home to deliver a letter to someone who recently left him. At a corner, he meets a woman who warns him about the slippery road. This is how I met Diana, two years ago, when I moved to central Porto and did not know where to park my scooter. I transformed this brief encounter into an allegory: suffering from a heartbreak, Gonçalo falls from his motorbike and is taken to the hospital. The letter is taken by fate to the hands of Diana who looks after him and cures his wounds. Rapidly they become friends. Love slaps dark visions and together they discover that plants always find their way to the light, like a lost letter ends up reaching its true addressee.