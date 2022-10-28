Not Available

It covers thirty percent of the Earth’s land mass and yet, most of us barely scratch the surface. Now, discover what few people have seen, as The Green Planet follows the stories of forest inhabitants, from graceful red deer to cunning foxes and impressive wild boar. With cutting edge technology, we also explore some of the more bizarre and wonderful forest dwellers: the purple emperor, liverworts, stag beetles and corydalis. See flowers bloom and blades of grass cut through the snow; Spend time in a foxes den with her new born cubs and follow tiny insects and creatures with microscopic detail.