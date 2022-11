Not Available

Genelle and Gaspard operate an itinerant Parisian theatre in which the greatest profits are realized by picking the pockets of the audience and robbing their homes while they are watching the show. When the First World War breaks out, Genelle volunteers as a Red Cross nurse and renounces her criminal ways. She travels to America, but re-encounters Gaspard, who is determined to use her new contacts in the upper class to continue their larcenous partnership.