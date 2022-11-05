Not Available

The Greeneyed Elephant (Danish: Elefanter på loftet) is a 1960 Danish family film directed by Peter Guildbrassen and starring Dirch Passer. The story revolves around two aspiring actresses who stumble upon an ancient Aztec sculpture of an elephant that has the power to switch both of their bodies. Little do they know their best friend can control the powers of the elephant, thus sending the two girls into a world of role reversals. As of 2007, it is the oldest film in the Troma library.