The DVD and EBOOK "The Greenhouse of the Future" outlines the design and step by step building of a radically sustainable passive solar greenhouse built from up-cycled materials and operating using fully renewable natural energies. By building this greenhouse with your community or your family, you will contribute to a healthier and more sustainable world, reconnect with nature, save money and produce your own local organic food all rear-round. Whether you wish to be inspired by new solutions, learn from technical knowledge on resilient technologies or save time and money building your own little paradise by using easy instructions and detailed plans, you won’t be disappointed! Includes: 70 minutes Film, 200 pages Ebook AND all the technical plans!