The Greening of Southie

From wheatboard cabinetry to recycled steel, bamboo flooring to dual-flush toilets, these Boston tough guy construction workers get a crash course in what it means to be "environmentally conscious". And when things on the building star to go wrong, the young development team has to keep the project from unraveling. Held as "a clear-eyed film - an examination of the hard work involved in going green" by The Seattle Times, this compelling documentary is a story of bold ideas, new environmentalists, and the future of the way we live.