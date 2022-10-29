The Grindhouse Tour - Live At The O2

Not Available

Filmed at London’s O2 Arena in February 2013, Plan B’s “The Grindhouse Tour” captures a stunning live event that combines intense music performances with spectacular visuals. The show is split into two distinct parts with the first half focusing on the “Defamation Of Strickland Banks” album and the second half on the “Ill Manors” movie and album. Huge screens relay the visual elements of these musical stories whilst Plan B and the band deliver the songs from the stage. The connection between artist and audience is palpable with fans singing along to every word on the “Strickland Banks” songs and turning the O2 arena into a giant dancefloor during “Ill Manors”. This is a breathtaking show that every Plan B fan will want to own.