1971

The Grissom Gang

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

May 27th, 1971

Studio

ABC Pictures

The Grissom Gang is a remake of the notorious 1949 British melodrama No Orchids For Miss Blandish. Kim Darby plays a 1920s-era debutante who is kidnapped and held for ransom. Her captors are the Grissoms, a family comprised of sadists and morons, and headed by Ma Barker clone Irene Dailey. One of the Grissoms, played by Scott Wilson, takes a liking to his prisoner, which results in a bloody breakdown of the family unit. Both The Grissom Gang and the original No Orchids For Miss Blandish were inspired by the best-seller by James Hadley Chase, though neither film retains Chase's original ending.

Cast

Scott WilsonSlim Grissom
Tony MusanteEddie Hagan
Robert LansingDave Fenner
Connie StevensAnna Borg
Wesley AddyJohn P. Blandish
Ralph WaiteMace

