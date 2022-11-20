Not Available

Supernatural troubles prompt villagers into hiring a ghost-keeper to eliminate them. But, his skills aren't enough, and he ends up fleeing himself, starting a war of magic spells between master Air, who raises ghosts, and the village's young novice monk who does her level best to repel the ghoulish incarnations. When villager Kalong dies horribly without reason, the villagers' fears about the ghosts are resurrected. And with a bunch of hell-raising, boozy gangsters, led by Noo Dang, looking for trouble at Kalong's funeral, it's left to Kalong's 8-year-old child - the young novice in the village temple - to save the villagers from a horrible fate.