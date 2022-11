1932

Mickey (and Pluto) are delivering a grocery order to Minnie. She pretends not to notice for a while, but when he gets hit on the head by an iron, she drops her pretense and rushes to his side. Mickey then helps with the dinner preparations, but Pluto steals the turkey, and a chase ensues. There's also a 4-layer cake that you just know is going to get ruined spectacularly.