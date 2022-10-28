1974

The Groove Tube

  • Comedy

June 22nd, 1974

Syn-Frank Enterprises

Chevy Chase makes his film debut in this riotous collection of live skits. Directed by Ken Shapiro and featuring Chase, Richard Belzer and others, The Groove Tube mocks TV Land and its trappings by spoofing kids' shows -- from a marijuana-smoking Koko the Clown who resides in Make Believe Land, to Safety Sam, the penis with a plan who gleefully informs the audience of the perils of casual sex.

Chevy ChaseThe Fingers / Geritan / Four Leaf Clover
Richard BelzerRodriguez / Leo Batfish / The President / The Hooker
Buzzy LinhartThe Hitchhiker
Richmond BaierThe Girl
Berkeley HarrisThe Rich Guy
Jennifer WellesThe Geritan Girl

