Not Available

'The Ground Beneath Their Feet' tells the story of two young women who are paralyzed when a devastating earthquake strikes the north of Pakistan. Ruqiya and Khalida have not only lost the use of their legs, but also their place in society as their disability will not allow them to fulfill their culture role of becoming wives and mothers. What does this mean for their future? We follow their journey over the course of fives years as they struggle with their physical and emotional recovery, and reexamine what it means to be a woman in the Muslim world.