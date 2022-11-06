Not Available

Father Martin has raised many orphans at a Hong Kong Orphanage. After growing up, some have achieved great success; with one becoming a gangster, much to his disappointment. During a starvation relief mission in Somalia, Father Martin is killed. In order to repay their beloved Father, they vow to follow in his footsteps by helping the poor, as well as protecting the weak from gangster harassment. Thus is born, 'The Group': professionals who are sworn to do good deeds - and they will break the law to do so.