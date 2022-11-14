Not Available

The Grump Who Stole Christmas

  • Animation
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Gate 23 Entertainment

Larry the Reindeer thinks he can fill Santa’s shoes, but he’s about to get more than he bargained for! When Mighty Bunion, the wicked wizard, casts a spell causing Larry to switch places with Santa, the future of Christmas rests on one simple-minded reindeer’s hooves! Santa’s number one elf, Benny, and three of his trusty reindeer fleet – Tinker, Terry, and Barry – set out to search for their missing boss and rescue their favorite holiday from disaster! With the clock ticking down to Christmas Eve, these North Pole heroes brave a snowy wonderland of friends and foes alike in a race against time to rescue the world’s most famous sleigh-driver!

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images