The Guardian's Son

Not Available

Markos, an ambitious young journalist on a provincial television channel is trying to retrieve a gun stolen from his Candid Camera-type show. His search leads him in the dead of winter to his mother's neck of the woods, one of the abandoned villages on the southwestern slopes of Mount Pindos. In his attempt to get the gun back he comes up against Elias, a strange young man who is the son of the guardian of the village. Their clash will have unforeseen results both for the two young men and for the few inhabitants of the village.