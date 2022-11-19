The Guest Room

Not Available

Everett and Glory Hutchins live in a typical middle class neighborhood. Maybe your neighborhood. The Hutchins have a "guestroom" in their home. It's not exactly a business. It's a hobby. Or.....would you say religion? You see, Everett and Glory are practicing cannibals. It's a proclivity that you can't readily share with friend or neighbor. When Richard Ruebens answers Everett's classified add to buy a classic car, he becomes their latest potential meal. But......Richard has no intention of being a lamb led to slaughter.