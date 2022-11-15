The Guitar of Chet Atkins

Not Available

This DVD offers you something unique and powerful--a guitar lesson taught by CGP (Certified Guitar Player) Chet Atkins. Addressing intermediate and advanced fingerstyle guitarists, Chet performs and describes in detail, phrase by phrase, the playing of nine of his classic arrangements. Split-screen techniques allow you to carefully study both his left and right hand movements. Your teacher for this lesson is one of the foremost fingerstyle guitar masters in the history of the guitar.