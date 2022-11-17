The Guitarist

Not Available

Dead of night in the old capital, young Marcelo picks up a book amidst the city ruins— effigy to a once promising nation. The Philippines is ruled by one party, dissent is nonexistent and musicians are executed for they hold the key to bring the masses together through the power of music. Marcelo holds the book close. It tells the tale of Diego Masangkay, a guitarist who once led a great rebellion. After finding a guitar of his own, Marcelo sets off on a path to uncover the truth behind an overwhelming force intent to keep his people in total darkness.