Leaving behind a ruined career and a bitter divorce, Selim returns to his hometown Izmir. Unwilling to make plans for the future, he wanders around revisiting his past: family, schoolmates, an ex-lover. He runs into Cihan, a friend from the military service, an idler with a charming energy. As people start leaving Izmir due to a terrible smell caused by a mysterious maritime accident, Selim finds himself gradually drawn to a new world where he will go back embracing the possibilities of life.