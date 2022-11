Not Available

Vladimir Alenikov's real-time thriller documents 90 minutes in the life of a gun as it passes through the hands of some very desperate individuals. Set amid the seedy clubs and alleyways of Los Angeles, the film tracks the gun minute by minute; tension builds as various characters grow increasingly reckless in their attempts to take possession of the firearm. Jack Forbes, Jeremiah Hassemer, Tamara Tana and Val Dillman star.