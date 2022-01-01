The Gun in Betty Lou's Handbag

1992

Betty Lou is a librarian in a very small town. Her husband is a police detective who takes her for granted. Betty Lou is the ultimate mouse. After a gangland figure is mysteriously murdered in town, Betty Lou finds the murder weapon, but can't get anyone's attention to tell them (we're talking very mousey, here). Finally in a fit of frustration she fires the gun in a restroom and when taken to the police station insists she is the murderer. It has the desired effect, people do pay attention to her. With hints at social graces from the hookers in her cell block, she's on her way.