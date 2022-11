Not Available

Wichita Slim is an ex-outlaw turned U.S. Marshal. His lightning draw is being used on the right side of the law—until the Dry Gulch Bank is robbed. Knocked unconscious during a shoot-out with the robbers, Slim loses his memory and is captured by his old outlaw gang. He rides along for a series of robberies but knows that something isn’t right. The Territorial Governor issues an ultimatum to Gospel Bill: “Bring Slim back—dead or alive.”