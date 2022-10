Not Available

While roaming the wild plains on a quest to find a cache of hidden riches, sharp-shooting bounty hunter Butch (John Elliott) and his outlaw companions come across a deadly gang with supernatural powers in this stylized Western. As the hunt for the gold treasure becomes competitive -- and violent -- Butch, morally questionable Rattler Fenton (Brad Allen) and vengeful Akemi (Narisa Suzuki) must confront the evil and powerful Mondego (Ben Hall).