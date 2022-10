Not Available

The Guy with Secret Kung Fu stars Meng Fei and Li Chung Chien as two anti-Qing rebels and kung fu fighters who frequently rescue damsels in distress, including one memorable boat fight at the very beginning of the film. Thugs try to board a boat carrying a pretty lady and the two heroes, fishing nearby, leap onto the lady's boat and fight off all the thugs. The two are later captured but are then recruited to go after the Dragon Gang.