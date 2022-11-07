The Guy with the Secret of Kung Fu

Not Available

Foreign, Martial Arts, Hong Kong, Foreign Action & Adventure, Foreign Regions - Fei Meng and Li Chung Chien star in this martial arts film about two fighters hired to destroy an emperor and his deadly Dragon Gang. After fending off a bunch of thugs intent on kidnapping a beautiful woman, the men are recruited to fight the brutal gang, including a giant man under a zombie-like spell. The heroes befriend a young woman who eventually shows them how to defeat the unstoppable giant. Nancy Yen and Cheng Fu Heng also star.