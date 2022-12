Not Available

Yarim (The Half) is the story of two halves setting out to become a whole, of the efforts made by two children to play the existing male-female roles. Fidan is a 15-year-old shepherd girl who lives in poverty with her family in a village in eastern Turkey. Her father gives her as a bride to an unknown family. Her husband, Salih, is mentally challenged; although he has a physical age of 35, his mental age is lower than Fidan’s. (via cinema.indiana.edu)