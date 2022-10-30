Not Available

The Hamsters (PG)

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Centro de Capacitación Cinematográfica (CCC)

Rodolfo and Beatriz are the parents of teenagers Jessica and Juan. Together they form a perfect dysfunctional family. Rodolfo leaves for work every morning, but actually he’s unemployed. Beatriz, worrying that she is looking older, has a flirtation with her buff gym trainer. Jessica finds herself in a love triangle with her boyfriend and her best friend. And, Juan’s girlfriend has a little surprise for him. This is the life of an ordinary middle-class family in Tijuana. While living under the same roof, they scurry about their days, trying to hide their secrets from one another. A fresh, clever and humorous portrait of a modern family unit.

Cast

