The Hangover

When three friends finally come to after a raucous night of bachelor-party revelry, they find a baby in the closet and a tiger in the bathroom. But they can't seem to locate their best friend, Doug -- who's supposed to be tying the knot. Launching a frantic search for Doug, the trio perseveres through a nasty hangover to try to make it to the church on time.
|Bradley Cooper
|Phil Wenneck
|Ed Helms
|Stu Price
|Zach Galifianakis
|Alan Garner
|Justin Bartha
|Doug Billings
|Heather Graham
|Jade
|Sasha Barrese
|Tracy Garner
