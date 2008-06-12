The Happening

When a deadly airborne virus threatens to wipe out the northeastern United States, teacher Elliott Moore (Mark Wahlberg) and his wife (Zooey Deschanel) flee from contaminated cities into the countryside in a fight to discover the truth. Is it terrorism, the accidental release of some toxic military bio weapon -- or something even more sinister? John Leguizamo and Betty Buckley co-star in this thriller from writer-director M. Night Shyamalan.
|Mark Wahlberg
|Elliot Moore
|Zooey Deschanel
|Alma Moore
|John Leguizamo
|Julian
|Spencer Breslin
|Josh
|Betty Buckley
|Mrs. Jones
|Abby Walker
|Jess
View Full Cast >