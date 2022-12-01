The Happenings

Not Available

Upon getting out of prison, Deok-Bae meets his old buddy Dal-soo, who owns a restaurant. These two have never succeeded in life, and are constantly in and out of prison. Two others who happen to be in the same boat as Deok-Bae and Dal-Soo are ex-convicts. They have threatened to commit suicide unless traffic and unemployment issues are resolved. They are also unlucky enough to have been spotted at the scene of a crime. While these four are making big plans for their first success, the city becomes wrapped up in a serial murder case. In the meantime, an investigating team of veteran cops is formed in order to solve this case.