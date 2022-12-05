The Happier Days.

Not Available

A group of friends are about to part ways as they prepare to go to different high schools, in celebration of their friendship, they decide to spend a couple of days in a country house. During these days, they converse and reflect on their friendship, their concerns, and the terrifying future ahead of them. Months later, in the winter, the friends meet again for the first time since the days previously seen, little by little they notice the changes that these last months apart have caused them and their bond.