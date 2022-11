Not Available

Happy Cricket wants to launch a CD and opens a school of music for needy children. Big T, a toad leader of a rap group, also wants to launch a CD to improve his life. However, Petal, a beautiful cricket singer appears and becomes Happy Cricket's beloved and pivot of a musical dispute between Happy Cricket and Big T. They also have to face great adventures against Trambika, the villain who wants to copy and sell their songs illegally.