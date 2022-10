Not Available

Lea is an immaculate 30-something wife whose husband's job in real estate allows her an enviably glossy lifestyle. The word 'emancipation' simply isn't in her vocabulary and as long as the money rolls in, all is rosy. So, when Harry Jr. arrives, she is a little traumatized at having to swap canapés for nappies. The result is a brave but hilarious story about a woman who fights to get her past - and her present - firmly back on track.