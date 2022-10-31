The Happy Life of Debbie

Not Available

Debbie used to live on a coffee farm in Indonesia and dreamed about becoming a barista. Such a dream was interrupted by an accident and Debbie was forced to leave her hometown and her first love. Debbie came to Taiwan and married to a retired soldier. For 15 years she has worked as a coffee bean picker to support her family and coffee is the sole comfort to her mind. Her son Han now is a teenager with distinguished facial features and dark skin. He often gets teased and bullied because of his Indonesia mother and drunken father. Han has a secret crush on a girl in school and one starry night he decides to reveal his feelings for her. Her husband Lu is jobless because of his drinking problems. Debbie and Han are disappointed in him because he always makes promises but never puts his words into practice. One day a mysterious Indonesian man shows up. A big family secret is about to be exposed.