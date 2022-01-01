1991

The Hard Way

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 7th, 1991

Studio

The Badham-Cohen Group

Seeking to raise his credibility as an actor and to land a role as a tough cop on a new show, Hollywood action star Nick Lang works a deal with New York City Police Capt. Brix, who by chance is one of his fans. Nick will be paired with detective Lt. John Moss and learn how to act like a real cop. But when Nick drives John crazy with questions and imitating him, he gets in the way of John's pursuit of a serial killer.

Cast

James WoodsDetective Lt. John Moss, NYPD
Stephen LangParty Crasher
Annabella SciorraSusan
Mos DefDead Romeos
Luis GuzmánPooley
Delroy LindoCaptain Brix

View Full Cast >

Images