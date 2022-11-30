The Hardy Boys Unmasked

Not Available

This was a short that is on the DVD set of the first Hardy Boys show on Disney's Mickey Mouse show. It was most enjoyable to watch and had the feel of friends sitting around talking about fond old times. Although the boys are 50 years older than the 1956 show, one can definitely recognize them. You can see the same engaged energy in Tommy Kirk's eyes as he remembers many things from those early Disney years. Tim still has that laid back personality as when he played Frank Hardy. Tommy remembers more details of those years than Tim.